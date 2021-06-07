Trump Says 'Sure' to DeSantis as Possible 2024 Running Mate

Former President Donald Trump said Monday he’d consider Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as a 2024 running mate.

In an interview on the Fox Business Network show "Varney & Co.," Trump told host Stuart Varney "there are numerous people that are great" for the No. 2 spot on the ticket — but quickly said "sure," when asked about a possible run with DeSantis.

"I would certainly consider Ron," he said. "I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn't know and my endorsement helped him tremendously and I know him very well. He's a great guy."

"We have other great people," he continued. "Look at some of the people that Republican people that have done a great job with states and you don't see that with the Democrats. I mean, they kept their states closed and locked down, and the schools are closed. It's just absolutely outrageous how they get away with it."

A video of the conversation was posted by Mediaite.

Trump pointedly did not mention his former Vice President Mike Pence as returning to the ticket.

A Trafalgar Group poll last month found most Republicans would support DeSantis if Trump doesn’t run.

Varney then prodded Trump on whether he’s considering a run for the House or Senate in 2022.

"Well so many people are saying that I should run in 2022 and I think that's highly unlikely, but they do say that a lot," Trump replied. "You've heard that. I should run in 2022. It's pretty amazing. You know there's a whole theory behind that. We won't get into that now." Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon first pushed the idea in February of Trump running for Congress to take over as Speaker of the House, the Boston Herald reported at the time.

Radio host Wayne Allen Root ran it by Trump again on Friday, Newsweek reported.

"Why not, instead of waiting for 2024, and I'm hoping you'll run in 2024 but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress? A House seat in Florida. Win big. Lead us to a dramatic landslide victory. Take the House by 50 seats. And then you become the Speaker of the House, lead the impeachment of [President Joe] Biden and start criminal investigations against Biden. You'll wipe him out for this last two years," Root suggested, Newsweek reported.

"That's so — that's so interesting," Trump responded.

"Do it! You'll be a folk hero!" Root urged.

"Yeah, you know it's very interesting," Trump added, noting it had also been suggested he run for the Senate as well. "But you know what, your idea might be better. It's very interesting," Trump said.