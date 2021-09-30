Trump: Dems' 'Huge Tax Hikes' Will Give GOP 40 More House Seats

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday predicted that Republicans in Congress would benefit greatly if Democrats push through their exorbitant social-spending legislation.

"If Democrats are able to piece together their huge tax hikes, called by another name, it will mean an additional 40 Republican seats in the House and at least a few additional Republican Senators in the U.S. Senate," Trump said in a release issued by his Save America PAC.

A scheduled vote Thursday on a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was expected to be pushed back because progressives first want a $3.5 trillion social spending package, which many experts say will cost much more than advertised.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would pull the infrastructure bill from the docket because it didn't have enough votes to pass.

On Monday, Trump said Republicans had the power to stop the Democrats' massive progressive agenda.

"The Republicans in the Senate have the cards, including political cards, to stop the onslaught of Democrat Legislation that will further lead to the destruction of the United States," Trump said in a statement.

"The 19 Senators who voted for the (non) Infrastructure Bill, of which only 11% is infrastructure as we know it, have created a big setback for Republicans. They can’t make mistakes like that again. They must play every card in the deck!"

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., two moderate Democrats, were opposing the $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending bill.

Burchett said he thinks the House Democrats eventually will fold, but they'll use Manchin and Sinema as fodder in their reelection bids.

"Democrats, I've stated many times, are better with the stick or the carrot," Burchett told Newsmax. "They'll end up folding, most of them will, and then they'll talk bad about Manchin and Sinema behind their backs and run for reelection on that.

"Generally, politicians are pretty gutless people, I've found, and they won't do what's right. They'll just do what's best for them to get reelected, and they don't give a damn about the United States of America, unfortunately."