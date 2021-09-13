×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Donald Trump | Vaccines | trump | democrats | covid 19 vaccine

Trump Says Democrats 'Disparaged' COVID Vaccine During His Term

donald trump speaks into mic onstage
Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on Aug. 21, 2021, in Cullman, Alabama. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 13 September 2021 11:12 AM

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that Democrats "disparaged" his administration’s efforts to help create a COVID-19 vaccine, and claimed that this has caused hesitancy among people.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, said that vaccine mandates "shouldn’t be necessary," and said, "if you remember, when I was president, there were literally lines of people wanting to take it. Now, you have a different situation, and it’s very bad." 

He added that some Democrats "famously said, if Trump came up with it, I’ll never take it. They disparaged the vaccine, and now they wonder why people aren’t wanting to take it? It’s a disgrace." 

Trump later said, "Look, it was one of my greatest achievements doing it in less than nine months instead of five years, or maybe never. We saved millions of people all over the world." 

He added, "They don’t trust this president, and that’s why they’re not taking it." 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that Democrats "disparaged" his administration's efforts to help create a COVID-19 vaccine, and claimed that this has caused hesitancy...
trump, democrats, covid 19 vaccine
155
2021-12-13
Monday, 13 September 2021 11:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved