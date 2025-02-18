WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | dei | congress | procurement | federal contracts | general services administration

WH Nixes DEI Considerations in Federal Contracting Rules

By    |   Tuesday, 18 February 2025 01:08 PM EST

Federal agencies have been told to stop considering a company's diversity, equity, and inclusion practices when deciding whether to procure its goods or services, according to a General Services Administration announcement on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The policy reverses a Biden administration initiative in which the government took into account a company's internal DEI practices as one of numerous factors when deciding whether to buy that company's products or services.

The GSA is also halting a federal attempt to replace plastic straws with paper ones in federal operations, changing the policy to adhere to an executive order signed last week by President Donald Trump.

Last year, the Biden administration announced a goal of phasing out federal procurement of single-use plastics from all federal operations by 2035.

The moves by the Trump administration are the first steps in what the GSA declares will be an overhaul of federal procurement practices, according to the Journal.

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service, said that acquisition regulations "has grown to more than 2,000 pages. It's burdensome, outdated, and doesn't allow agencies to buy at the speed of need."

However, it is unclear what kinds of changes the government can make without the permission of Congress, since it has set many of the preferences given to certain types of companies.

The new GSA directives call for renegotiations if six months or more are left on a contract in order to get rid of clauses connected to DEI.

Under the new policy, DEI will not be considered as a factor in contract awards, but companies will not be penalized for continuing internal DEI practices, according to a spokesman for the GSA.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Federal agencies have been told to stop considering a company's diversity, equity and inclusion practices when deciding whether to procure its goods or services, according to a General Services Administration announcement on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
trump, dei, congress, procurement, federal contracts, general services administration
280
2025-08-18
Tuesday, 18 February 2025 01:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved