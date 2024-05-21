Defense Rests Without Trump Testimony in New York Trial

Donald Trump's lawyers rested their defense Tuesday without the former president taking the witness stand in his New York business records trial.

The jury was sent home until May 28, when closing arguments are expected. Trump did not stop to speak as he left the courthouse and did not respond to a question about why he wasn't testifying.

After more than four weeks of testimony, jurors could begin deliberating as soon as next week to decide whether Trump is guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Prosecutors have accused Trump falsifying internal business records to cover up paying to bury negative stories about him before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing in the case, which he has slammed as politically motivated.