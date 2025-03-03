WATCH TV LIVE

Texas Rep. Gill Proposes Putting Trump on $100 Bill

Monday, 03 March 2025 05:32 PM EST

Freshman Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, introduced a measure to place President Donald Trump on all $100 bills, The Hill reported Monday.

"President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family. Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid," Gill said in a press release. "There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump. 

"Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years."

The new bill was introduced as the "Golden Age Act of 2025." On Monday, Gill posted a picture of a $100 bill with Trump's face on it. If the legislation passes, the Treasury Secretary will provide a preliminary design to the public no later than Dec. 31, 2026. Subsequently, all $100 bills printed after Dec. 31, 2028, would feature Trump's face on them.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, co-sponsored the bill.

Gill's legislation follows shortly after Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., announced he would be introducing legislation to feature Trump on a $250 bill.

Nick Koutsobinas

