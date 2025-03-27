CBS News: Stefanik Pressured to Give Up UN Envoy Pursuit

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is being pressured by some Republican leaders to forget becoming U.N. ambassador because the party needs her in the House due to its slim majority, CBS News reported Thursday.

Less than a week after winning the Nov. 5 election, President Donald Trump selected Stefanik to serve as U.N. ambassador. However, Stefanik's nomination has remained in limbo as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., could not afford to lose her vote when he has just a 218-213 majority with four vacant seats.

It now appears Stefanik, who has not resigned from her seat in Congress, is being pressured to remain in the House.

"Scoop: Elise Stefanik's nomination for U.N. ambassador is in jeopardy as pressure mounts for her to back away from the U.N. ambassador position, partly because Republicans hold a small majority in the U.S. House," CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X.

"There are discussions being held this morning about whether she should pull her nomination as soon as today."

The outlet added that Stefanik likely would have little trouble being confirmed after her nomination was advanced by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Jan. 30.

Stefanik, who was elected to Congress in 2014, has been among Trump's most ardent supporters. She rose to House GOP leadership to be the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Stefanik was set to be released from the House on April 2 and head toward a confirmation vote to serve as ambassador to the U.N.

The Times Union reported Thursday that a special election to determine who replaces Stefanik likely would not happen until July.

New York Republicans have not announced a candidate for Stefanik's seat. Democrats named Blake Gendebien, a dairy farmer from St. Lawrence County.

Republicans had discussed waiting to take further action on Stefanik's nomination to see how the April 1 Florida special elections go for two vacant GOP seats. Both seats are expected to remain with the GOP, CBS News reported.