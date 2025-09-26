Trump: Comey's 'Always Been a Dirty Cop'

President Donald Trump on Friday blasted former FBI Director James Comey following Comey's federal indictment on charges of making false statements to Congress, calling him "a dirty cop" who finally got caught.

In remarks to a gaggle of reporters on the South Lawn of the White House carried live by Newsmax, Trump said the case against Comey is "pretty easy," stressing that it is about justice, not revenge.

"There's not a list, but I think there will be others," Trump said. "They're corrupt. These were corrupt, radical-left Democrats. Comey was worse than a Democrat. They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they've done is terrible. I hope there are others because you can't let this happen to a country."

Trump noted that Comey lied to Congress, emphasizing that the former FBI chief doubled down on his false testimony.

"He lied," Trump said. "He didn't do a lot of things that maybe he should have, but I don't think he could because he lied. That was a very important question he was asked, and he wanted to be specific. The only thing that happened to him — he didn't think he'd get caught. But he got caught."

At issue for Comey is that documents declassified by FBI Director Kash Patel detailed how Comey orchestrated a calculated leak campaign to steer the Russia-collusion narrative and burnish his disputed leadership but then denied doing it before Congress — twice. Prosecutors now allege Comey knowingly gave false testimony before Congress in 2017 and then again in 2020.

Trump praised the indictment as a step toward accountability.

"It's about justice, really. It's not revenge," he said. "They are sick, radical-left people and they can't get away with it. Comey was one of the people. He wasn't the biggest, but he's a dirty cop. He's always been a dirty cop. Everybody knew it."

The former president said Comey gave a "strong answer" under oath only because he never expected evidence to surface proving he was lying.

"If he would have equivocated, that would have been very bad for him," Trump said. "So he gave an answer. The only problem for him — he didn't think he'd be caught. And he got caught."

