Tags: trump | classified documents | maralago | corcoran

Trump Lawyer Recuses Himself From Mar-a-Lago Case

By    |   Saturday, 15 April 2023 02:44 PM EDT

Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump who appeared before a grand jury in late March related to the Department of Justice's classified documents probe, has recused himself from the Mar-a-Lago case, reports The Washington Post.

Corcoran is still representing the president in other court cases, including the FBI's probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

An appeals court in late March rejected an effort by Trump's attorneys to block Corcoran from having to testify and hand over records to special counsel Jack Smith's team investigating the former president's handling of classified records after leaving the White House.

Corcoran is regarded as relevant to the investigation in part because last year he drafted a statement to the Justice Department asserting that a "diligent search" for classified documents had been conducted at Mar-a-Lago in response to a subpoena. That claim proved untrue, as FBI agents weeks later searched the home with a warrant and found roughly 100 additional documents with classified markings.

Another Trump lawyer, Christina Bobb, told investigators last fall that Corcoran had drafted the letter and asked her to sign it in her role as a designated custodian of Trump's records.

Smith and his team of prosecutors is examining whether Trump or anyone in his orbit obstructed its efforts to recover all the classified documents, which included top-secret material, from his home. No charges have been filed. The inquiry is one of multiple legal threats Trump faces, including probes in Atlanta and Washington over his efforts to undo the election result. He faces 34 felony charges in New York in relation to hush money payments.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


