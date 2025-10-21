WATCH TV LIVE

trump | christopher laneve | army | pete hegseth | vice chief of staff | james mingus

Trump Names New Army No. 2 Command Officer

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 05:58 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve to become the Army's vice chief of staff, according to congressional records.

Gen. James Mingus currently holds the position and has not publicly indicated plans to step down. He has served less than two years in a role that generally lasts at least three.

The AP reported that the nomination, which was posted on Monday, follows a series of recent changes in senior military leadership under Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, including several reassignments, retirements, and promotions.

Officials from the Army and Hegseth's office did not provide information on the decision to nominate LaNeve or on Mingus' status.

LaNeve currently serves as Hegseth's senior military assistant.

Maj. Peter Sulzona, a spokesman for Mingus, said in an email that Mingus "will continue to execute the duties and responsibilities of his position, focusing on warfighting and the well-being of our soldiers."

Before assuming the vice chief role, Mingus served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff beginning in 2020 under then-Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

Milley, who was first appointed by Trump, later became a subject of strong criticism from the president during his second term.

The nomination comes shortly after Adm. Alvin Holsey, who oversees naval operations targeting drug trafficking near Venezuela, announced plans to retire early in December.

Last month, Gen. Thomas Bussiere, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, also announced his retirement for "personal and family reasons," following an earlier decision by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Alvin to retire ahead of schedule.

Several other senior officers have made similar announcements since Trump began his second term.

It is common for presidents to make changes in senior military leadership to reflect their administration's defense priorities and strategic goals.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


