Trump: China Military Parade Was 'Beautiful Ceremony'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he thought the military parade in China was a "beautiful ceremony" but added that the U.S. should have been mentioned during a speech.

"I thought it was a beautiful ceremony. I thought it was very, very impressive," Trump said in the Oval office.

"I watched the speech last night. President Xi is a friend of mine, but I thought that the United States should have been mentioned last night during that speech, because we helped China very, very much."