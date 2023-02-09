Trump's Campaign Ad Outlines Energy Policy, Slams Biden, China

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday released a campaign ad outlining his energy policy, including deregulating the industry and exiting the Paris climate accords.

Trump pledged to "bring back a pro-American energy policy at long last" if elected, and "rapidly" approve "worthy" domestic energy infrastructure projects to lower prices and create jobs for Americans.

"I will deploy a team of warrior lawyers to hunt down every unnecessary regulation in the federal registry that hampers domestic production, and we will wipe them off the books," Trump said in the ad, shared with Breitbart News.

"We will again get out of Paris, and we will rapidly issue approvals for all worthy energy infrastructure projects with a focus on maximum speed to bring prices down rapidly. So, get those proposals ready now, because we are going to put thousands of Americans to work, building the power plants, pipelines, grids, ports, refineries and shipping terminals of tomorrow."

His vision includes giving young Americans "a chance to find real meaning in work once again ... building the backbone of America that is powerful, prosperous, productive, vigorous, modern, independent, and free.

"Nobody has more liquid gold under their feet than the United States of America, and we will use it and profit by it and live with it, and we will be rich again, and we will be happy again and will be proud again," he later added.

Trump also slammed President Joe Biden for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, reentering the "horrendous" Paris climate accords, putting up "huge roadblocks to new oil, gas and coal production and much, much more."

"In effect, Biden's anti-American energy crusade is a massive tax hike on everything," he said. "Higher energy costs raise the price of food, raw materials, shipping, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and everything else."

Trump also equated Biden's energy agenda to China's energy agenda.

"High energy prices in America are a gift to China, a major factor in driving our heavy industry oversees," he said.

"If you want to be an advanced manufacturing nation, you must be able to produce low-cost energy. You'll never be a rich nation without it and if you want to deindustrialize the United States, then you would seek to drive up the cost of energy here as much as possible just as Joe Biden has done, perhaps unknowingly, that I don't know.

"That's why Biden's energy agenda is China' s energy agenda. That's why China signs up for every stupid globalist climate deal and then immediately breaks it. They don't live up to their deals."