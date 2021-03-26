Trump: Capitol Jan. 6 Events Posed 'Zero Threat' to Lawmakers

Former President Donald Trump is arguing that his supporters who went to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 posed "zero threat" to members of Congress gathered there to certify the Electoral College's vote confirming President Joe Biden's win, and complained law enforcement is "persecuting them" while refusing to hold left-wing protesters accountable.

"Some of them went in and they’re, they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards," Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham Thursday night. "You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out."

Trump said that "some of" the people who entered the Capitol are being prosecuted and "some things should happen to them," but he is "concerned" about "antifa and BLM [Black Lives Matter] and some of the horrible things that we witnessed" with their protests.

"When they take over Portland, and they take over the courthouse and they destroyed the building, you have to see what they have done to the building over the years, and just over the last few weeks, they have been having massive riots and other things in Portland," said Trump.

He added that Mayor Ted Wheeler, who he called the "crazy mayor...a radical left, he cannot take it anymore."

However, in the case of the Capitol, law enforcement goes "after people, that I guess you would call them lean toward the right, and they wave American flags, in many cases, they are waving the American flag and they love our country."

Trump, after leaving office, survived a second impeachment trial in February after the U.S. Senate acquitted him on the charge of incitement of insurrection and ended Democrats' efforts to hold him accountable for the events of Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, several of those allegedly involved in the Capitol incidents, mostly people who were inside the chambers, have been arrested and are facing criminal charges, and Trump told Ingraham they are being "arrested by the dozens."

"But they don't go after antifa, who kill people, by the way; who burn down our cities," said Trump. "Look at what they did to Seattle. They took over a big parcel of land in Seattle, a big portion of the city, and had I not gotten the National Guard ready to go in, we were going in the following morning. They just gave up the land."

The same thing happened in Minneapolis, he said, talking about the protests after the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

"Had we not gotten the National Guard in there, you would not have Minneapolis anymore," Trump said. "It would have been burned down to the ground. Those are the ones you have to worry about."

He also called it "disgraceful" that the U.S. Capitol has been fenced in after the Jan. 6 incidents.

"It's a political maneuver they are doing," he said. "They don't talk about any of the other groups that are on the left, that are really dangerous, that are very, very dangerous, and that truly hate our country."

He further complained that even when people were arrested in Minneapolis, "a lot of politicians that you have right now in office were providing bail money to them ... it's very unfair to this country, and there is tremendous anger because of what they are doing."

Meanwhile, the former president also told Ingraham that he "almost" prefers his way of communicating his opinion better now that he's banned from Twitter and is putting out press releases.

"We're no longer constrained by a certain number of characters," he said. "We're no longer put under ... the magnifying glass. And frankly, you do it less and you can do it better."

Trump added that the statements are picked up by everybody," and confirmed that "we may open up our own platform, but the putting out of statements, putting out almost you could call them a press release when I have something to say to talk to a lot of people, it gets to everybody. It's been very effective."