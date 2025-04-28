Trump Suggests Canadians Vote for Him

As Canadian voters went to the polls Monday to select a prime minister, President Donald Trump suggested the best candidate for the job resides in the White House.

Trump, whose tariffs and proposal that Canada become the 51st state has riled many citizens north of the border, took to Truth Social on Monday morning to offer an Election Day message.

"Good luck to the Great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st State of the United States of America," Trump posted.

"No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!"

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who's opposing Prime Minister Mark Carney of the Liberal Party, responded to Trump's post by telling the president to "stay out of our election."

"The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent, and we will NEVER be the 51st state," Poilievre wrote on X. "Today, Canadians can vote for change, so we can strengthen our country, stand on our own two feet and stand up to America from a position of strength."

Canadians were going to the polls Monday after a campaign in which Trump's tariffs and musings about annexing Canada became the central issue.

Trump told Time last week that he's serious about adding Canada as the 51st state and that he is not "trolling" America's northern neighbor.

Reuters contributed to this story.