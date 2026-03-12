US Sues California Over Zero Emission Vehicle, Greenhouse Gas Rules

The Trump administration on Thursday sued the state of California, claiming the state's zero-emission vehicle and tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions rules are illegal and preempted by federal law.

The U.S. Transportation Department sued the California Air Resources Board in U.S. District Court in California over vehicle rules that remain in place after President Donald Trump signed legislation last year to overturn California’s Advanced Clean Cars II rules that aim to phase out new gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

The lawsuit wants a ruling declaring that all zero-emission vehicle mandates by California are unlawful and unenforceable.

"This litigation will help automakers design and produce cars and trucks to meet one federal fuel economy regulation," said Jonathan Morrison, who heads the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

California won approval in 2022 from the Environmental Protection Agency for its current vehicle rules known as Advanced Clean Cars I, which the state says are still in effect. The California Air Resources Board did not immediately comment.

This is the latest in a series of efforts by the Trump administration to bar California from setting vehicle rules. In August, it sued California to stop the state from enforcing stringent emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks.

California's rules require automakers to sell a rising number of electric vehicles and meet increasingly stringent limits on tailpipe emissions.

Those rules are much stricter than thoseimposed by the Trump administration, which plans to roll back federal fuel economy rules.

California contends the fuel savings for consumers from the rules far exceed the higher upfront costs of EVs.

Congress rescinded authority for California to outlaw traditional gas-powered vehicles after 2035 after Toyota and the Detroit Three lobbied Congress and the White House for significant relief from California's emissions regulations.

The White House also significantly weakened federal tailpipe rules and Congress passed legislation to stop collecting penalties for not meeting vehicle tailpipe standards.

A group representing major automakers did not immediately comment.