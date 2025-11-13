WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Admin Sues Calif. Over New Redistricting Maps

Thursday, 13 November 2025 03:08 PM EST

President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday sued California over its new redistricting maps after a ballot measure adopting new congressional districts passed last week, according to documents filed in federal court.

The measure could give the Democrat-led U.S. state five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and was aimed as a counterweight to Republican efforts to give their party more congressional seats in Texas and elsewhere.

The Justice Department intervened as a plaintiff in a Nov. 5 lawsuit by the California Republican Party and 19 registered voters in the state.

The case challenges California's ballot initiative Proposition 50, which passed earlier this month. The measure was a response to Republican-led Texas redrawing its congressional map.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a post on X on Thursday chided California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom over what she called "his brazen Proposition 50 redistricting power grab."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

