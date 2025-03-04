WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | cabinet | cryptocurrency | doj | public citizen | biden administration

Trump Admin Moves to Drop Dozens of Corporate Cases

By    |   Tuesday, 04 March 2025 01:04 PM EST

President Donald Trump's administration has moved to drop or suspend federal lawsuits, cases and investigations against 89 corporations previously brought by the Biden administration over alleged corporate malfeasance, according to a new report from the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen.

More than 40 companies were facing cases and probes from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and 20 were being investigated by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a law that prohibits American companies from bribing foreign officials. Trump also issued an executive order suspending the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Other companies faced investigations and cases brought by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also ending cases against the cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Kraken, which were accused of operating as unregistered securities exchanges during the Biden administration.

"Trump is handing 'get out of jail free' cards to corporate lawbreakers," Rick Claypool, Public Citizen's research director, said in a statement to NPR. "The consequences for the public when corporations face a diminished threat of enforcement are disastrous."

"The Department of Justice remains committed to vigorously enforcing federal law and holding criminals accountable," a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump's administration has moved to drop or suspend federal lawsuits, cases and investigations against 89 corporations previously brought by the Biden administration over alleged corporate malfeasance, according to a new report from the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen.
trump, cabinet, cryptocurrency, doj, public citizen, biden administration
225
2025-04-04
Tuesday, 04 March 2025 01:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved