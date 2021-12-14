Trump Endorses Florida Rep. Byron Donalds

Former President Donald Trump has issued a statement in support of Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., in his reelection campaign about a week after he hosted a Christmas event in the congressman’s district.

"Congressman Byron Donalds has been a terrific advocate for the people of Florida and our Country," Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee, Save America. "He is doing a great job. Byron is strong on Education, a defender of the Second Amendment, fights to protect our Border, believes that America should be Energy Independent, and is dedicated to Low Taxes and a Strong Economy.

"He is a supporter of our America First policies and knows the importance of our Great Vets and values our important Military men and women. Byron is working hard for our Country every day. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Donalds, who Trump previously endorsed in 2020, responded in a tweet saying, "Thank you, POTUS Trump, for your ENDORSEMENT and your unwavering support. Americans feel the pain of the America Last policies supported by the Biden-Harris administration and undoubtedly miss your America First agenda. I’ll always fight for the forgotten men and women of our nation."

Trump hosted an event last week in Naples, Florida, where he took a picture with Donalds and his wife, Erika. Donalds was one of a dozen Florida House delegates who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

"Erika Donalds and I loved having President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Southwest Florida for a Naples Winter Christmas to celebrate America and the Christmas season," Donalds tweeted last week. "Merry Christmas to all, and God Bless America."