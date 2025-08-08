Owner of Trump-Themed Eatery in Texas Faces Deportation

The owner of a Houston-area burger restaurant inspired by President Donald Trump is facing deportation to Lebanon after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement because of an expired nonimmigrant visa.

Roland Mehrez Beainy, 28, whose Trump Burger restaurant opened in April — the fourth such Trump Burger location in Texas — was arrested on May 16, and an immigration judge granted him bond on June 13 while his case proceeds, multiple media outlets reported.

"Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States," an ICE spokesperson told KPRC-TV in Houston. "Beainy is a 28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon who entered the United States in 2019 as a nonimmigrant visitor, but he failed to depart by Feb. 12, 2024, as required under the terms of his admission.

"Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation's immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have."

The Fayette County Record reported last month that Beainy has an immigration hearing scheduled for Nov. 18 in Houston. Fayette County is home to a Trump Burger franchise in Flatonia, about 108 miles west of Houston, which opened in 2024.

According to Trump Burger's website, Beainy started the chain in Bellville, about 64 miles west of Houston, in 2020. The website described Beainy as "an entrepreneur who came to America with a vision: to serve great burgers with exceptional spirit."

The restaurant chain, which features burger buns branded with "Trump" and a MAGA-themed decor, has a menu that includes a Trump Burger, a Trump Tower Burger, and the First Lady Chicken Sandwich. It also features a Biden Burger, priced at $50.99, with an ounce of beef topped "with old tomato and our oldest bun. Unavailable due cheating and inflation."

The Record reported that the Trump Organization sent Trump Burger of Bellville a cease-and-desist letter on Feb. 3. The letter read, "We were surprised to learn that you have been flagrantly infringing upon the Trump Organization's valuable and well-established intellectual property right by operating at least three restaurants under the Trump name and brand."

The letter included a reference to the Flatonia location.

"This use risks misleading the public into falsely believing that your business is affiliated with the Trump Organization or endorsed by our clients," the letter read.

The letter demanded the business stop using the Trump name, brand, and trademarks and remove all references to the Trump name on all websites, social media, marketing, and communication materials. It also demanded a "full accounting of all revenues generated directly or indirectly from your unlawful use of the Trump name, brand or trademark."

The letter concluded by saying the Trump organization would pursue legal action if no action was taken.

Newsmax reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

"The Trump administration is committed to enforcing our federal immigration laws," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Record regarding Beainy's arrest.