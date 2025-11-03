Trump Endorses Nassau County Executive in Reelection Bid

President Donald Trump has given a last-minute endorsement to New York's Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in Tuesday's election, providing a boost to the Republican's bid for reelection.

"Bruce has been with us from the very beginning, and is 100% MAGA," Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday as he urged Nassau voters to cast their ballot for Blakeman.

"He is working tirelessly with the brave heroes of law enforcement, ICE, and Border Patrol to Safeguard our Communities, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, End Migrant Crime, and Stop Communism from ruining our once Great Cities," the president added.

Trump called Blakeman an "America First Patriot [who] is doing a fantastic job."

The president went on to say that Blakeman is "fighting hard to Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Champion our Nation's Golden Age.

Trump's endorsement comes as Blakeman is pitted against Democrat challenger Seth Koslow in one of the area's most hotly contested races, the New York Post reported.

Blakeman, the first Republican to flip Nassau County to GOP since 1988, accepted Trump's endorsement, saying that he is "blessed to have the support of President Trump — who secured our borders, is killing drug cartels who are poisoning our kids, and protecting American jobs."