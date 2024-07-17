Abbott: America Needs Trump to Secure Border

America needs a president who will secure the U.S.-Mexico border, and Donald Trump has proven he can do the job, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.

"The president's most sacred duty is to secure our country. Donald Trump fulfilled that duty by eliminating illegal immigration. Under President Trump, we had the lowest illegal border crossings in about four decades," Abbott said in Milwaukee.

President Joe Biden "deserted his duty on his first day in office," he added.

"He gutted President Trump's policies, and the result has been catastrophic. Under Joe Biden, illegal immigration has skyrocketed under his watch. Around 11 million immigrants have crossed our border illegally. That's more than the entire population of Michigan. It's twice the population of Wisconsin.

"Biden has welcomed into our country rapists, murderers, even terrorists. And the price that we have paid has been deadly. Among the many victims was 12-year-old Jocelyn from Houston, Texas, raped and murdered by two illegal immigrants. She's one of thousands whose lives have been destroyed by Joe Biden's open border policies."

Biden, he added, is "even fighting tooth and nail to stop Texas and other Republican states from securing our own borders."

Abbott vowed to continue busing migrants "until we secure our border."

"When Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris refused to even come to Texas and to see the border crisis that they created, I took the border to them. I began busing illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. And we have continued busing migrants to sanctuary cities across the entire country. And those buses will continue to roll until we finally secure our border," he said.

"Fortunately, I see hope on the horizon, because on Nov. 5 Joe Biden will be fired. And Donald Trump will become the president of the United States once again."

"He will enforce the immigration laws, he will fight the Mexican drug cartels, and he will arrest the criminal, illegal immigrants and put them behind bars or send them back," Abbott continued.

"It is time to restore order at the border. It is time to rid our streets of crime and chaos. It is time to secure our nation by returning Donald Trump as president."

