White House Joins Bluesky, Trolls Trump Opponents

The White House on Friday joined Bluesky, the social media platform of choice of many in the left-leaning online world.

In its inaugural post, the White House account offered a sizzle reel of the administration's memes, trolls, and messages from President Donald Trump's nine months since returning to office. The post appeared aimed at trolling liberals who aren't fans of the Republican president.

The first post included mentions of the administration's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico, a doctored image of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wearing a sombrero and a fake mustache, and streams of photos and video from other big moments in the early days of Trump's second term.

"What's up, Bluesky?" the White House said in a message accompanying the video. "We thought you might've missed some of our greatest hits, so we put this together for you. Can't wait to spend more quality time together!"

Disgruntled X users began flocking to Bluesky after billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter (since renamed X) in 2022, and the platform reported a surge in new users late last year.

It remains small compared to more established online spaces such as X, but it has emerged as an alternative for those seeking a different tone.

The departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security also launched Bluesky accounts Friday.

Vice President JD Vance joined Bluesky in June.

Trump's social media platform of choice is Truth Social. Trump is the biggest shareholder in Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns Truth Social.