Trump: Biden 'One-Trick Pony' Pushing COVID-19 Vaccine

President Joe Biden is a "one-trick pony" whose administration just wants to push COVID-19 vaccines on Americans, a major reason the U.S. didn't meet "moderate" jobs expectations set by economists, says former President Donald Trump.

"America fell 340,000 jobs short of the very modest expectations set by economists. That's because Joe Biden is a one-trick pony, 'Get the vaccine,'" Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC.

"But no one trusts this administration. I developed the vaccine when everyone said it wasn't possible, now without 'Trump,' that's their only solution. This administration is destroying America before our very eyes because there is no leadership."

Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses employing 100 or more people was suspended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Friday after a federal appeals court blocked its enforcement in early November. The mandate would cover 84 million workers.

A federal judge on Tuesday also blocked the vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, which was scheduled to start on Dec. 6.

Trump said besides the vaccine, "this is the administration of no jobs and massive layoffs, high gas and energy prices, high crime, empty shelves, open borders, and a horrendous surrender and evacuation from Afghanistan. A lot of effort and money went into RIGGING the 2020 Presidential Election, only to destroy the Country. Was it worth it?"