Trump Details Steps to Stop Biden's 'Toxic and Anti-American' Education Plan

Former President Donald Trump said his successor is "indoctrinating America's schoolchildren with some of the most toxic and anti-American theories ever conceived," in a Friday opinion piece.

Trump explained what President Joe Biden wants to accomplish with the country’s schools, and how the progressive plan can be stopped, in commentary for Real Clear Politics.

The former president wrote that the left has changed its narrative from saying American history is evil to "telling Americans that they are evil."

"In classrooms across the nation, students are being subjected to a new curriculum designed to brainwash them with the ridiculous left-wing dogma known as 'critical race theory,'" Trump said. "The key fact about this twisted doctrine is that it is completely antithetical to everything that normal Americans of any color would wish to teach their children.

"Instead of helping young people discover that America is the greatest, most tolerant, and most generous nation in history, it teaches them that America is systemically evil and that the hearts of our people are full of hatred and malice."

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

Trump said progressives have moved away from "the beautiful dream of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — that our children should 'not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.'"

Instead, the left is preaching that "judging people by the color of their skin is actually a good idea," the former president said.

Trump pointed out that the Biden administration recently endorsed a rule, published in the Federal Register, aimed at inflicting a critical race theory-inspired curriculum on schoolchildren. The rule explicitly cites the New York Times' "1619 Project" — which claims U.S. democracy began when slaves arrived in the country — as a motivation.

"Teaching even one child these divisive messages would verge on psychological abuse," Trump said. "Indoctrinating generations of children with these extreme ideas is not just immoral — it is a program for national suicide."

The former president said parents "thankfully" are beginning to understand what the left is doing and are starting to protest it — but they need a plan to stop it.

Trump proceeded to list a 7-step plan to stop Biden’s woke actions. They include:

Every state legislature banning taxpayer dollars from going to any school district or workplace that teaches critical race theory.

Each state should create its own 1776 Commission to examine the public school curriculum and ensure that students "are receiving a patriotic, pro-American education."

States need to pass laws requiring that all lesson plans have to be made available to parents, and allow classes to be recorded by students and parents.

Parents in every school district in America need to organize to eliminate "Action Civics" and other versions of the effort to contort traditional civics education into a vehicle for political indoctrination.

Any parent who objects to the material being taught to their child in public school should get an automatic voucher, empowering them to pick another school of their choice.

States must "take back control of their schools of education and credentialing bodies" to ensure they are not producing radicalized teachers. They need to set up alternative credentialing bodies that can certify great teachers who "know how to instill a sense of love for America."

States must end the K-12 tenure monopoly, which protects incompetent teachers.

Trump said "this left-wing lunacy" needs to be stopped now

"To succeed with their extreme agenda, radicals know they must abolish our attachment to the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and most of all, Americans’ very identity as a free, proud, and self-governing people," Trump wrote. "The left knows that if they can dissolve our national memory and identity, they can gain the total political control they crave.

"A nation is only as strong as its spirit. For our children, we must act before it is too late."