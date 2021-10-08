Trump Blasts Biden Over Records Release

Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden for instructing the National Archives to release the former president’s documents to the Democrat-dominated House panel investigating the Jan. 6 disturbances at the U.S. Capitol, despite Trump’s invoking ''executive privilege'' to block their disclosure.

''Biden has rejected our request to withhold White House information from the House Unselect Committee investigating the January 6th protest, but has not taken a stance on the insurrection that took place on November 3rd, often referred to as the Crime of the Century,'' Trump wrote in a statement through his Save America PAC, referring to last year’s election.

''This will put the current White House in a terrible position when the inevitable request for information comes concerning the massive corruption by Hunter Biden and the already well-documented crimes committed by the Biden family, the least of which are Hunter’s [Biden] paintings selling for as much as $500,000 apiece.''

Executive privilege, which courts have upheld, is the concept that presidents and other elected officials use to prohibit or shield information from bodies requiring that aides disclose their advice and counsel offered as part of their official function. The idea is rooted in the belief that officials should be given the best possible advice without fear of retribution later.

The Biden administration, however, dismissed Trump's assertions.

White House counsel Dana Remus, in a letter to the National Archives, wrote that "President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents," NBC first reported.

Trump appeared to issue a warning to the Biden administration in his release.

''With our Country collapsing, with our Military disgraced, with our Borders nonexistent, when will the American people have had enough?'' he wrote.