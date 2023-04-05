×
Tags: trump | biden | rasmussen | lead | indictment

Rasmussen Poll Stunner: Trump Gains 10 Points on Biden Since Indictment

Wednesday, 05 April 2023 11:55 AM EDT

Since his indictment last week, a new Rasmussen poll shows former President Donald Trump has taken a strong lead over Joe Biden in the race for president.

On Feb. 15, the Rasmussen poll had Biden leading Trump by 45% to 42%.

But in a survey conducted April 2 and 3, immediately after the announcement of the former president’s indictment but before his arraignment Tuesday, Trump took a big lead of 47% against Biden’s 40%.

"This is a 10-point net gain for Donald Trump," political strategist and Trump adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax. “Former President Trump has completely turned around the 2024 race for president.”

Other polling released this weekend by Trump pollster John McLaughlin showed the indictment had given Trump a boost with 51% of GOP voters supporting him over Ron DeSantis at 21% — a lead of 30 points.

The Rasmussen poll is the first indication of a major Trump gain in a potential general election matchup against Biden.

