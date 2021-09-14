Trump to Newsmax: Obama's 'Probably Running the Government'

Former President Donald Trump excoriated President Joe Biden for his performance in his 7½ months on the job, calling him ''worse than [former President Barack] Obama'' and even mocking him by saying his predecessor was probably running the country.

Appearing Tuesday on Newsmax’s ''Spicer & Co.,'' Trump asserted that Biden is essentially using the Department of Justice as a weapon against average Americans for opposing him and the Democrats.

''They use local prosecutors, federal prosecutors, and yet Hunter Biden is fine,'' Trump said in response to a question about Biden’s demand for the resignations of several people appointed by the former president to military service academy boards.

''What they're doing is horrible. They're throwing all of these people off. These are great people, including you, Sean [Spicer]. These are great people, and it's not a long term. It's a three. Generally speaking, it's three-year terms, and I think it's very disrespectful for our country. It's very disrespectful.

''You know, he was going to be the great unifier. But he's not a unifier. He's the opposite. He's worse than Obama. Of course, Obama is probably running the government now anyway, according to many.''

Trump unloaded on the Biden administration in an approximately 15-minute interview that focused mostly on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

''We are a laughingstock all over the world,'' Trump said. ''What happened in Afghanistan? What's happening at our border, where millions of people are coming in? We have no idea who they are. It's a disgrace. What's happening to our country?

''And now they're going to rig another election today in California. You watch the results of that one. It's a disgrace. What's going on with the mail-in ballots and the voting? Country is not the same, but we're going to bring it back.''

