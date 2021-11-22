New Trump Ad: Biden a Repeat of Jimmy Carter

Former President Donald Trump released a new video ad that compares President Joe Biden to another failed president.

The 30-second ad emailed to supporters and potential donors Monday said Biden was repeating the errors made by former President Jimmy Carter in the late 1970s.

"Decades after Jimmy Carter, Joe Biden picked up where he left off, with Americans surrendering to terrorists," the speaker says as images of Biden and Carter appear.

"Biden's foolish spending is causing inflation, which means more pain at the pump, higher prices on groceries, devaluing your retirement savings when you need it most. Once was a mistake. Twice is a disaster.

"America needs strong leaders, not weak ones."

As those final words are heard, Biden is seen stumbling while walking up the stairs to Air Force One, and Trump is seen with his hand over his heart and then applauding supporters.

In his message, Trump reminded email recipients that the country’s economy had been thriving under his pro-business administration.

"Joe Biden has it all wrong," Trump said in a message sent by his Save America JFC (joint fundraising committee). "The Country, and the world, need to know what a FAILURE he is. The Fake News won’t tell you, which is why it’s up to us to EXPOSE the truth.

"My team is launching our BRAND NEW ad about another one of Joe Biden’s FAILURES - THE ECONOMY. Under my administration, the economy is BOOMING. Now, we’re on a downwards spiral.

"The Left is scared that millions of people will see our ad and finally know the FACTS that the media has been trying to cover up: Joe Biden was never fit to be President."

With Biden and fellow progressives eager to pass $2 trillion in social spending and climate legislation, Trump on Friday put pressure on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to stop the "communistic" agenda by refusing to raise the debt ceiling.

That statement came two days after Trump warned McConnell not to assist Democrats in raising the debt ceiling and promised he would never endorse a Republican who votes for Biden's "Dream of Communism Bill."