Rasmussen Poll: Trump a Shoo-in Over Biden, Harris if Election Were Now

Former President Donald Trump would be a shoo-in over President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris if the next election were held now, with 1 in 5 Democrats saying they would vote for Trump today, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters released Thursday.

Trump in head-to-head matchups with Biden or Harris would win by double-digit margins; 51-41 percent over Biden and 52-39 percent over Harris.

Voters are divided on whether Trump should run again in 2024, with 48 percent saying it would be a good idea and 44 percent saying it would be a bad idea.

The poll also found:

75 percent of Democrat voters say they would vote to elect Biden again while 84 percent of Republican voters say they would back Trump

Among unaffiliated voters, Trump would get 51 percent against either Biden or Harris, although 14 percent of unaffiliated voters say they would prefer another candidate

49 percent of voters 65 and older say it’s a bad idea for Trump to consider a 2024 presidential run

52 percent rate Biden’s handling of immigration issues as poor and his ratings on immigration have worsened since April, when 50 percent of voters rated his handling of immigration as poor

70 percent of voters say the current situation with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is a crisis, up from 66 percent in May

54 percent say America’s current immigration problems are being caused more by the policies Biden has in place since taking office; 37 percent blame Trump’s policies

Voters think Trump’s ''aggressive, controversial'' style ''wasn’t so bad'' by a 52-44 percent margin.



Biden’s approval numbers have dipped amid the surge of illegal immigrants at the southern border and a chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. Trump has been hinting at a 2024 run and his top advisers have suggested he is locked in.

The survey was conducted Sept. 21-22. The margin of error is +/-3 percentage points.