Trump: Biden Turning Out to Be 'Bernie Sanders on Steroids'

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he never thought "in a million years" that President Joe Biden would be even "worse" than Sen. Bernie Sanders if he won the election, but as it turns out, Biden has become "Bernie Sanders on steroids" because of the influence he's getting from the far left.

"They will destroy our country in other ways too, if you look at what's going on," Trump told Fox News' Harris Faulkner, after having already said the immigration surge, under Biden, will ruin the country. "You'll have them pack the court, (bring) big tax increases. They will take your guns away. Take a look at what's coming up. I predicted it all."

But, he added "it's not Biden" himself, but it's the "other people that are putting stuff in front of him ... the Second Amendment is going to be obliterated. There is no stopping them. "

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., "isn't strong enough to stop them," said Trump. "Our leadership, Mitch, isn't strong enough to stop people. He never was. It's like one of the big secrets."

McConnell, now that he's no longer majority leader, is "not doing his thing. He is not doing what he should be doing. There are ways to stop some of this stuff that's happening."

But with the Democrats holding the majority in both the House and Senate, "you will see packing the courts. You will see the biggest tax increase in history. You will see the Second Amendment just absolutely obliterated."

The Green New Deal will also be put into effect, said Trump, even though people "used to laugh at it" when it was proposed three years ago "by people that knew nothing about the environment. They'll raise taxes to a level and spend a lot of the money foolishly on Green New Deal stuff that doesn't work."

He also attacked Biden for having a lack of transparency.

"I guess he is supposed to have a press conference on Thursday, but the questions will all be softballs," said Trump. "I've watched the interviews. I like George Stephanopoulos but I watched those couple of interviews and it was a joke, just like a softball, anybody could answer them and yet he almost couldn't answer them. You know that. So it will be interesting"

He also said the questions posed to Biden are "all vetted."

"It is ridiculous the questions that they're asking," said Trump. "'What did you have for dinner? What kind of ice cream do you have as he walks out?' They never talked to me that way."

Trump said he had "a lot of press conferences" and he "enjoyed them."

"That's the only way to get an honest word out because the press is really not a free press," said Trump. "The press protects him totally."

Trump also said there are other matters as big as the situation at the border.

"We won't be energy-independent within three months," Trump said. "think of that. I worked so hard and for the first time ever we were energy-independent. We didn't need Russia, we didn't need the Middle East, we didn't need anybody. We were energy independent and now it is being thrown away. All those countries, by the way, including Ukraine, where his son has an interest, big interest, are going to make a fortune. They'll make a fortune. Look at the way gasoline prices are going up at the pump."

Biden has also said he'd go to the border at some point, but Trump pointed out that when he was president, he went also to learn.

"I was going to build a pre-cast concrete wall with nothing you can't see through it," said Trump. "I went with the Border Patrol. They wanted steel and concrete insets and rebar and wanted different things. They needed vision. They had to have great vision through the wall. I wouldn't have built the wall we had, I would have built a different wall. It would have been less expensive and gone up in many ways easier but it wouldn't have been as good. This one has everything. All the bells and whistles."

He added that Democrats and the Biden administration are also destroying the country with tax increases "the likes of which nobody has ever seen before" to accomplish "the Green New Deal nonsense."

The so-called "woke" culture is also destroying the nation, said Trump.

"When China looks at woke and they see the biggest problem we have is Dr. Seuss, and in the meantime, they're building factories and trying to kill us in so many different ways, they laugh at us," said Trump. "Frankly they think our country is stupid when they look at this, when our competitors look at what is going on in our country. Taking down the statues to great heroes and so many other things."