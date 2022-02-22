×
Trump Boosts Lead Over Biden in Latest Emerson Poll

Trump Boosts Lead Over Biden in Latest Emerson Poll
Former President Donald Trump addresses the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 08:31 PM

In a hypothetical 2024 contest, former President Donald Trump has a 48% to 44% lead over President Joe Biden, marking a 2-point change from November, when Trump was ahead by 45% to 43%, according to the latest Emerson College national poll.

Concerning the midterm elections, half of voters said they plan to vote for the Republican candidate, compared with 41% who said they intend to choose the Democratic one, with 9% undecided. This is similar to the November poll, which had Republican candidates nationwide leading Democrats 49% to 42%.

Other results from the survey include:

  • Seventy-three percent of registered voters said they are very motivated to vote in the midterms, with Republican voters (at 79%) more motivated than Democrats (at 65%).
  • Only 57% of voters under 30 years of age said they are very motivated to vote, compared with 84% of those over 50 who indicated they are very motivated to cast a ballot.
  • Only 42% approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 50% disapprove and 8% are unsure. Although this is a slight increase in approval from November, when 41% approved of his job performance and 50% disapproved, it is well below Biden’s top approval rating, which was 10 points higher early in his presidency.
  • Hispanic voters are most critical of Biden’s job performance, with only 35% approving while 56% disapprove. Among white voters, 41% approve and 51% disapprove. Black voters are the most favorable of Biden’s job performance, with 66% approving and 28% disapproving. 
  • Among Democrats, 73% approve of the job Biden is doing, while 19% disapprove. Among Republicans, 71% disapprove and 22% approve. For independents, 27% approve and 63% disapprove.
  • When asked what is the most important issue facing the nation, 24% said inflation, followed by COVID-19 with 20% and healthcare at 16%. Next on the list was immigration (11%), education and jobs (6% each) and taxes and foreign affairs (3% each). Twelve percent said ''something else'' was the most important issue.
  • Inflation was the most important issue cited by Republican (34%) and Independent (27%) voters, compared to only 12% of Democrats. The top issue for Democrats was split between COVID-19 (31%) and healthcare (27%). 
  •  When asked about the level of threat COVID-19 presents to public health, 28% said it is a major threat, 37% said a moderate threat, 20% a minor threat, and 15% that it is not a threat at all. This compares to December 2020, when 54% said COVID-19 was a major threat and only 17% found it to be a minor threat or not one at all.

The poll was conducted among registered voters on February 19-20, with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


