Poll: NH Voters Don't Approve of Biden, 'Build Back Better'

President Joe Biden and his "Build Back Better" Act scored poorly in New Hampshire, according to a poll published Friday by the New Hampshire Journal.

New Hampshire is considered an interesting and important political bellwether as the state that traditionally holds the nation's first presidential primary.

Seventy percent of registered voters in the Granite State polled believe the country is on the wrong track under Biden, whose approval rating in the state is just 43%, compared with 57% who disapprove of the job he's doing.

Fifty-two percent of voters polled oppose the "Build Back Better" Act, compared with 45% who approve of it.

Dante Scala, UNH associate professor of political science, told NH Journal that Democrats have a reason to be concerned.

"Granted, next year's campaigns have barely begun, but it's striking how strongly New Hampshire's Democrats in Congress are anchored to President Biden,' Scala said. "And make no mistake, right now Biden is an anchor."

Republican strategist Patrick Griffin told the news outlet he agrees.

"The fact is the premise of Biden has fallen flat and voters are now feeling presidential buyer's remorse like no time in recent history," Griffin said. "The president is a drag on Democratic congressional and governor's races across the country. If Joe's coming to town, expect [Democrat Reps. Ann] Kuster, [Chris] Pappas and [Democrat Sen. Maggie] Hassan to have serious 'scheduling problems.' These numbers will create a toxic effect on the Democratic base and will clearly depress independent voters who voted for Biden in 2020.

"The only thing worse than Biden for Democrats right now: Kamala Harris."

The poll also found that 55 percent believe an additional $2 trillion in federal spending will make inflation worse.

The poll of 729 registered voters was conducted by New England Polling on Dec. 9 and 10 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percent.