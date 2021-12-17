×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Infrastructure | Polls | trump | biden | elections | build back better

Poll: NH Voters Don't Approve of Biden, 'Build Back Better'

Poll: NH Voters Don't Approve of Biden, 'Build Back Better'
(Jon Anders Wiken/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Friday, 17 December 2021 05:51 PM

President Joe Biden and his "Build Back Better" Act scored poorly in New Hampshire, according to a poll published Friday by the New Hampshire Journal.

New Hampshire is considered an interesting and important political bellwether as the state that traditionally holds the nation's first presidential primary.

Seventy percent of registered voters in the Granite State polled believe the country is on the wrong track under Biden, whose approval rating in the state is just 43%, compared with 57% who disapprove of the job he's doing.

Fifty-two percent of voters polled oppose the "Build Back Better" Act, compared with 45% who approve of it.

Dante Scala, UNH associate professor of political science, told NH Journal that Democrats have a reason to be concerned.

"Granted, next year's campaigns have barely begun, but it's striking how strongly New Hampshire's Democrats in Congress are anchored to President Biden,' Scala said.  "And make no mistake, right now Biden is an anchor."

Republican strategist Patrick Griffin told the news outlet he agrees.

"The fact is the premise of Biden has fallen flat and voters are now feeling presidential buyer's remorse like no time in recent history," Griffin said. "The president is a drag on Democratic congressional and governor's races across the country.  If Joe's coming to town, expect [Democrat Reps. Ann] Kuster, [Chris] Pappas and [Democrat Sen. Maggie] Hassan to have serious 'scheduling problems.' These numbers will create a toxic effect on the Democratic base and will clearly depress independent voters who voted for Biden in 2020.

"The only thing worse than Biden for Democrats right now: Kamala Harris."

The poll also found that 55 percent believe an additional $2 trillion in federal spending will make inflation worse.

The poll of 729 registered voters was conducted by New England Polling on Dec. 9 and 10 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percent.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden and his "Build Back Better" Act scored poorly in New Hampshire, according to a poll published Friday by the New Hampshire Journal. Seventy percent of registered voters in the Granite State polled believe the country is on the wrong track under Biden, ...
trump, biden, elections, build back better, new hampshire
310
2021-51-17
Friday, 17 December 2021 05:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved