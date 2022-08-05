Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump-Fueled Red Wave Coming to Connecticut Senate Race

For esteemed author and longtime political strategist Dick Morris, the Connecticut races are particularly meaningful, since he resides in that state.

"Connecticut is a purple state [moderate Republicans and Democrats coexisting], and I think there's a red wave coming," Morris told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Bob Sellers.

From Morris' perspective, Connecticut's previous Republican candidates for the House and Senate were essentially RINOs (Republicans in name only). He claims the old GOP candidates were full of bluster at times when confronting the Democrats on hot-button issues, but ultimately "caved in the end."

However, he said things may be changing in the state, thanks to former President Donald Trump and his latest endorsement pick, GOP Senate candidate Leora Levy.

Levy started off as a virtual unknown in the Connecticut political landscape, says Morris. But over time, her dynamic persona and commitment to "America First" messaging has turned heads throughout the state.

"Nobody thought she could win [next Tuesday's GOP primary], but now Levy's surging, thanks to the Trump endorsement," says Morris, who is currently promoting his Trump biography, entitled "The Return."

Through his polling affiliates, Morris told Newsmax that incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., could be "vulnerable" in a general election. When Democratic Party respondents in Connecticut were asked if Blumenthal deserved to be reelected, Morris said 41% answered "yes," and 47% stated "no."

If Blumenthal truly is underwater with Connecticut voters, then Morris believes that "whoever wins this [GOP] primary has a great chance of winning [the Senate], and Levy is somebody we can really get enthusiastic about."

Trump's record with primary-season endorsements — 103-6, at last count — could be a wonderful sign for Levy, says Morris.

The same holds true for Harriet Hageman, who's vying to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the Wyoming GOP primary on Aug. 16.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney released an ad this week supporting his daughter, Liz, for House reelection and denouncing former President Trump "as the greatest threat to the Republic" in America's 246 years of existence.

But Morris cautions viewers not to fall for that rhetoric.

Rather, Morris says the origin of the Cheney family's loathing of former President Trump involves him essentially "driving Jeb Bush out of politics" after the 2016 Republican presidential primaries.

"The Jan. 6 stuff with [Liz] Cheney is total BS," says Morris. Cheney's hatred for Trump is simply a "personal grudge being enacted on a national stage."

