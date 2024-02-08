Trump: Biden Report Proves Unequal Justice System

The special counsel report finding Joe Biden had "willfully" held onto classified documents — but calling charges against Biden unwarranted — prompted former President Donald Trump to call the findings evidence of a "two-tiered system of justice."

Trump faces his own special counsel probe over alleged hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. But if Biden can escape legal jeopardy, the former president maintained, his case should be treated the same.

"THIS HAS NOW PROVEN TO BE A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL SELECTIVE PROSECUTION!" the Trump statement read. "The Biden Documents Case is 100 times different and more severe than mine. I did nothing wrong, and I cooperated far more.

"What Biden did is outrageously criminal - He had 50 years of documents, 50 times more than I had, and “WILLFULLY RETAINED” them. I was covered by the Presidential Records Act, Secret Service was always around, and GSA delivered the documents.

"Deranged [Special Counsel] Jack Smith should drop this Case immediately. ELECTION INTERFERENCE"

Trump is scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May. Trump has also been accused of attempting to mislead investigators about the documents, which has flatly denied.

Trump has a huge lead in the GOP presidential primaries and is expected by many to be Biden's likely opponent in the November election in a 2020 rematch.

