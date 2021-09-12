Trump: Biden's Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal Endangers US

The Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan will likely endanger the United States and empower its enemies, former President Donald Trump warned in an interview on Sharyl Attkisson’s “Full Measure” on Sunday.

“It's the most incompetently handled withdrawal in history,” the former president said. “There's never been anything like this, where we gave them $85 billion worth of brand new, beautiful equipment."

Trump also said he doubted that the war is actually over, stating that many unvetted Afghan refugees are being resettled in the United States and other countries.

“You have people going all over the world and being dropped all over the world right now, and nobody knows who the hell they are,” Trump said, insisting that “these aren't the interpreters that we took. These were people that rushed into the planes.”

He added that “ many of these people are going to be terrorists,”arguing that there is no way to vet them properly, because ,“ there is no documentation" in Afghanistan.

Trump said that “most of them will be coming to the United States. And in that group will be many terrorists, many, many terrorists."

The former president insisted that “if you look back, I always said ‘The Afghans, as soon as we announced we're leaving, they'll give up the fight.’ They were highly paid soldiers. They fought because they made a lot of money. They didn't fight for their country. They fought because they made a lot of money, and it's a disgrace. And as soon as we left, everything I said from years ago, turned out to be true.”

Trump called the way the Biden administration carried out the withdrawal “the most embarrassing event in the history of our country. We ran from guys with knives. Good fighters, but guys with knives, we ran. We had the F-35s and the F-18s and they had knives, and it made our military look so bad and it was decision making at the top and with some of our television generals.”

