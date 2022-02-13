CNN Poll: Neither Trump, Biden Have Full Party Support For 2024 WH Election

Democrat and Republican voters are split on whether they want President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump to lead their party’s ticket in 2024, a new poll found.

The CNN survey released Sunday found 45% of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters want Biden as the candidate, while 51% would opt for a different candidate.

Among registered Republicans and GOP-leaning independents, 50% say they want the party to renominate Trump as its candidate, while 49% would go with a different individual.

The poll found 58% of Americans were looking forward to the next presidential election, while 41% said they were dreading it.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

In other findings, the survey showed:

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis led potential White House candidates with 21% support among Republicans. No other potential GOP candidate polled higher than 1%.

On the Democrats’ side, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., garnered the most support — 5%. The poll also gauged support for former first lady Michelle Obama, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Biden has said he plans to run for reelection if he's in good health. He'll be 81 on Election Day.

Trump hasn't yet announced another White House bid but told Fox News' Sean Hannity he's already made a decision.