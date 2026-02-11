Trump on Iran: Told Netanyahu Diplomatic Outcome Preferred

President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, adding that the only definitive outcome was his own insistence that negotiations with Iran over its nuclear ambitions continue.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he would prefer a diplomatic solution, even though the U.S. military has bolstered its presence in the Middle East.

If a deal cannot be reached, he said, "We will just have to see what the outcome will be," noting that the last time Tehran refused an agreement, its nuclear facilities were decimated after U.S. B-2 Spirit bombers struck them during June's "Operation Midnight Hammer."

"I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his representatives," Trump wrote. "It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two countries continues."

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the prime minister know that will be a preference."

"Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — that did not work well for them. Hopefully, this time they will be more reasonable and responsible," Trump added.

Netanyahu was making his seventh visit to the United States since Trump's second term began on Jan. 20, 2025.

The meeting came after Netanyahu officially joined Trump's Gaza Board of Peace during a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Blair House in Washington, D.C., The Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday.

Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and White House adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, attended the meeting, according to the Post. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, and Israeli Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman were also present.

"Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza and the region in general," Trump wrote. "There is truly PEACE in the Middle East."