Trump Lauds 'American Patriot' Ben Carson for Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson for being a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump late last month said he will award Carson the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. The president has not mentioned a date for giving the honor to Carson.

That announcement was followed by Carson being named to a new advisory role at the U.S. Department of Agriculture where he will focus on nutrition, healthcare, and housing.

"Dr. Ben Carson will be an incredible National Nutrition Adviser for the United States Department of Agriculture," Trump posted late Thursday morning on Truth Social.

"I will soon be awarding Dr. Carson the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He is a true American Patriot who cares deeply for the people of our Country, and never stops working to protect and strengthen Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, for all."

"Congratulations Ben!"

After running against Trump in the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Carson was named to run HUD in the president's first term.

A former neurosurgeon, Carson served as the national faith chair for the Trump campaign in the 2024 election.

Carson was sworn in Sept. 24 to be the USDA's national adviser. His role advising Trump and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is central to advancing the administration's Make America Healthy Again initiative, according to the agency.

"There is no one more qualified than Dr. Carson to advise on policies that improve Americans' everyday quality of life, from nutrition to healthcare quality to ensuring families have access to safe and stable housing," Rollins said at the time.

The Medal of Freedom, established in 1963, is awarded to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, or cultural or other significant public endeavors.

Trump bestowed the honor on 24 people during his first term and has already announced two other recipients since his return to the White House.

Early last month, Trump said he would bestow the Medal of Freedom on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, two days after his longtime political ally was seriously injured in a car crash.

During a Sept. 11 commemoration event at the Pentagon, Trump announced that he would posthumously give the award to conservative leader Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.