Trump Blasts Barr As 'Weak,' Pathetic' As Ex-AG Book Excerpt Made Public

Former President Donald Trump pilloried William Barr on Tuesday, accusing him of being “weak” and “pathetic” Washington D.C. “swamp creature.”

In a statement from his Save America PAC tweeted out by supporters, Trump lashed out at a newly released excerpt from Barr's new book, posted by the Atlantic, in which the ex-AG said he suspected Trump’s allegations of fraud during the 2020 election were “all bulls***.”

“I lost confidence in (former Attorney General) Bill Barr long before the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,” Trump said in his statement. “He was afraid, weak, and frankly, now that I see what he is saying, pathetic.”

“Jonathan Karl’s story on Slow Moving Bill Barr is made-up beyond any level imaginable,” Trump wrote, referring to the ABC News White House correspondent, adding his confidence was shaken “when [Barr] dismissed and didn’t act on the very powerful Horowitz Report, and instead gave everything over to John Durham, who has seemingly disappeared from the planet. Can you even believe a report coming out during the Biden Administration?”

“We caught them but unfortunately didn’t have an Attorney General who was capable of acting and wouldn’t go against his friends in Washington D.C.”

Trump accused Barr of folding under pressure from political opponents.

“Barr was a ‘swamp creature’ who was devastated when the Radical Left wanted to impeach him,” Trump said. “He, and other RINOs (you see it all the time!), always fold. If he becomes ‘less’ for President Trump, maybe they will leave him alone. It takes a very strong and special person to go against the ‘mob.’ Bill Barr was not that person.”

Trump then argued that future findings would end up vindicating his claims of fraud.

“Despite evidence of tremendous Election Fraud, he just didn’t want to go there,” he said. “The facts are rapidly coming out in States and Courts about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, and let’s see if Bill Barr, a man who was unable to handle the pressure, was correct? The answer will be a resounding, NO!”

In Barr’s book excerpt, Karl writes that after Barr's interview with the Associated Press in which he said there was no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, he and Trump traded barbs during a tense meeting at the White House in which Trump pressed his attorney general on why he publicly rejected the election claims.

"'How the f**k could you do this to me? Why did you say it?'" Trump asked Barr, according to the excerpt, to which Barr replied: "'Because it's true.'"

As for Karl, he tweeted out what he saw as a contradiction in the former president's comments on the material.

The Karl tweet read: "Trump condemned what Bill Barr told me and now he is saying my story (about what Bill Barr told me) is "made-up beyond any level imaginable.” That makes no sense. And, regardless, the interview is on tape."