Trump: Barr Is a 'Disappointment in Every Sense of the Word'

Former President Donald Trump is roasting his attorney general, Bill Barr, as "a disappointment in every sense of the word," after Barr dismissed Trump's repeated claims about the 2020 election as "bull****" in ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl's upcoming book "Betrayal."

"Instead of doing his job, he did the opposite and told people within the Justice Department not to investigate the election," Trump said in a statement issued late Sunday night, reports The Hill.

"Just like he did with the Mueller report and the cover up of Crooked Hillary and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, they don’t want to investigate the real facts. Bill Barr’s weakness helped facilitate the cover up of the Crime of the Century, the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!"

He also said that Barr, as a former attorney general who spent almost two years in office, "shouldn't be speaking about the president."

Barr is quoted, in the excerpt of Karl's book released in The Atlantic Sunday, describing how his relationship with Trump deteriorated as Trump's insistence that the results of the 2020 race were fraudulent grew.

"My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” Barr told the ABC correspondent. "If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it," Barr told "But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bull****."

Barr's comment to Karl wasn't the first time he dismissed Trump's claims on the 2020 election with the expletive, as he also told Trump and White House counsel Pat Cipollone the same thing during a Dec. 1 meeting in the Oval Office.

Karl also wrote in his book that Barr had told him that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who at that time was the chamber's majority leader, said he should push back against Trump because he was concerned that the then-president's rhetoric on the election would hurt Republicans in the Georgia runoff races for the Senate, being held in January.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ended up winning the Georgia runoff races, putting the Senate in a 50-50 dead heat.

Trump also on Sunday, continuing his statement, slammed Barr as a "RINO" who had "let down the American people."

He also complained that Barr had not sufficiently investigated President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, in the closing days of the 2020 campaign.

"Now it was revealed that Barr was being pushed to tell lies about the election by Mitch McConnell, another beauty, who was worried about damaging the Republicans chances in the Georgia runoff," Trump said in his statement. "What really damaged the Senate Republicans was allowing their races to be rigged and stolen, and worse, the American people to no longer believe their vote matters because spineless RINOs like Bill Barr and Mitch McConnell did nothing."

Trump has been pointing to the results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and elsewhere for months with claims that there were suspicious votes and activities, but GOP officials in many of those states have concluded that nothing happened to affect the election outcome and judges have dismissed lawsuits from the president's allies.

The former president also pointed out the language Barr used in his resignation letter, when he said he was "greatly honored" to have served in the administration and praised Trump's "many successes and unprecedented achievements" and called his success "historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless implacable resistance.”

Weeks after the election, however, Barr told The Associated Press that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the November race.