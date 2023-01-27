×
Tags: trump | atlanta | riots | prosecutors

Trump Rips Atlanta Rioters

(Newsmax/"Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Friday, 27 January 2023 01:22 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump condemned those responsible for rioting in Atlanta  and called them "anti-police, radical left anarchists."

Trump's comments came in a Friday statement and video.

The Associated Press reported that a protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta in the wake of the death of an environmental activist who was killed by authorities after officials said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.

Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation, shattering windows, according to the wire service. They then lit a police cruiser on fire, smashed more windows, and vandalized walls with anti-police graffiti as stunned tourists scattered.

"Unfortunately, nothing will happen to most of these rioters because of the Marxist prosecutors who have seized control of our justice system," Trump said. "As always, hardworking, law-abiding citizens of all backgrounds pay the price for this George Soros-sponsored, radical left extremism.

"The rioters who attack our wonderful police officers and destroy so many lives must be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

He vowed that if  "Marxist prosecutors betray their oaths and refuse to protect our citizens," he would send in federal law enforcement to restore peace and public safety if elected to another term as president.

