trump, argentina, bailout, unlikely

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would help Argentina but he did not think a bailout was needed.

Trump spoke alongside Argentine President Javier Milei before the two leaders met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said all options were on the table for stabilizing the Latin American nation.

"We're going to help them. I don't think they need a bailout," Trump told reporters in New York.

"Scott is working with their country so that they can get good debt and all of the things that you need to make Argentina great again," Trump added. He offered his endorsement for Milei's re-election bid so that his counterpart has another term "to complete the job."

Asked for more detail on the U.S. efforts, Trump said, "We are giving the president of Argentina our full backing and endorsement."