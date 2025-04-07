Trump Announces Direct Iran Talks, at Meeting With Netanyahu

President Donald Trump said the United States would start direct, high-level talks with Iran over its nuclear program on Saturday, in a shock announcement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday after a meeting that was meant to focus on Israel's bid to avoid US tariffs.

"Maybe a deal's going to be made, that would be great. We are meeting very importantly on Saturday, at almost the highest level," he said.

Trump's stunning announcement came a day after Iran dismissed direct negotiations on a new deal to curb the Islamic republic's nuclear program, calling the idea pointless.

The U.S. president pulled out of the last deal in 2018 during his first presidency and there has been widespread speculation that Israel, possibly with US help, might attack Iranian facilities if no new agreement is reached.

Trump said "everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious -- and the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with, if they can avoid it."

The surprise announcement came as Netanyahu became the first foreign leader to personally plead for a reprieve from stinging U.S. tariffs that have shaken the world.

The Israeli premier pledged that he would "eliminate" the trade deficit between the two countries and also knock down trade "barriers". His country moved to lift its last remaining tariffs on U.S. imports ahead of the meeting.

Netanyahu said he felt Israel could serve "as a model for many countries" when it came to negotiating on tariffs.

- Gaza talks -

Netanyahu and Trump also discussed Gaza, where a short-lived, US-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas has collapsed.

Netanyahu said that new negotiations were in the works aimed at getting more hostages released from war-torn Gaza.

"We're working now on another deal that we hope will succeed, and we're committed to getting all the hostages out," Netanyahu said in the Oval Office.

Trump also doubled down on his plan for the U.S. to "control" the Gaza strip -- which he described as a "great piece of real estate" -- which he initially announced when Netanyahu last visited him in February.

Earlier, Trump greeted Netanyahu outside the West Wing and pumped his fist, before the two leaders -- both wearing dark suits, red ties and white shirts -- went inside for a meeting in the Oval Office.

A planned press conference between the two leaders was canceled at short notice without explanation in an unusual move but they spoke to a smaller group of pool reporters at length in the Oval Office.

The Israeli premier's visit is his second to Trump since the US president returned to power and comes at short notice -- just days after Trump slapped a 17 percent tariff on Israel in his "Liberation Day" announcement last week.

Trump refused to exempt the top beneficiary of US military aid from his global tariff salvo as he said Washington had a significant trade deficit with Israel.

Netanyahu met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday night soon after his arrival, according to his office.

The Israeli premier also met Trump's special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday.