Trump's MAGA Nothing Short of a Golden Age Renaissance

It can now be more than well argued that the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign and resultant election were beyond unique; that they were more than tumultuous --- and so in more ways than one.

For virtually everything in their wake led to a complete realignment, if not outright revolution, in politics, at all levels, as we know them.

The overwhelming mandated landslide victory of President Donald John Trump in the Electoral College and particularly in the popular vote implies that the old world of parties and identity politics is over and gone — for eternity .

Yes, we are witness to a wholesale shift: to a class-based politics in which the common men and women of America now see themselves as Republican in orientation, more and more populist, and in favor of pragmatic solutions to real life problems that work for the average working person, and their families, and communities.

This a wholesale rejection of coastal elitism, of all race and gender politics, means that politics is starkly different now, and decidedly so.

These political changes reflect new political and economic realities.

Our nation's 45th president, soon to return as our 47th, figured this out before anyone.

The reality is no longer that of competing economic interest groups within each isolable country. Each interest group now faces regional, global, and ideological competitors and challenges, one requiring a holistic political vision.

That's why Trump won with such a margin and did so across almost every demographic, including many which surprised an appreciable number of pundits.

Not only were all the pollsters wrong but so too were the academics, the media, and his fabulist opponents.

The Republican Party now represents the entire country (labor, entrepreneurship (think Elon Musk) business, finance, natural resources, retirees, and all races).

The renewed GOP knows no regional boundaries and is even growing in the bluest cities.

It is no longer a Grand Old (Whig) Party.

Alas, "This Is Not Your Father's Oldsmobile."

The past is history.

This is a new populist political party bringing in the entire nation and its citizens, especially those who don't work for a living.

Defined, the middle class is Trump’s.

Further scrutiny of the 2024 electoral map reveals bright red with a few exceptions on each coast. One graph or picture says it all.

The old Republican Party (The Wall Street Journal/ RINO) represented bigger business and became, because of ideology and trade, decidedly globalist in thinking.

They mistakenly and hubristically imagined that they were making policy for one united world. That element has been replaced and while a small minority survive, they have been effectively beheaded and are stepping down.

Democrats used to represent labor and its unions but have no devolved to just cultural elitists (university-media-Hollywood-Goldman Sachs managerialists), with a fringe following.

Their numbers are in rapid decline.

No one wants their now more than stale "Woke," or "Wokeism," as it is sometimes described. Americans, if not others globally, have had it with "Climate," "Warming," "ESG," and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) verbiage and its resultant oppressive mandates.

The socialist wing of the Democratic Party was decimated, and we shouldn't be in the least surprised.

God only knows if the party can reassemble around what used to be called moderate liberalism.

Democrats collectively and individually are in steep decline.

Its and candidates are at a loss, unable to articulate either a vision or a winning strategy.

These political changes also reflect new economic realities, and again Trump has figured those out, again — well before everyone else.

In a global economy, there are now three competing uber-national economies:

USA, Inc. versus China, Inc., versus EU, Inc.

As long as China is led by a Communist Party (CCP) seeking global dominance, one seeking not benevolent leadership, but world domination, we must recognize that Cold War II is a trade war.

Contemporary multinational captains of industry and finance have gambled their capital as well as the future of our nation on what is a totalitarian regime.

They stubbornly, if not fatalistically thin the World Trade Organization can save them, but the CCP breaks every rule. Ironically and tragically, much of the creative technical thinking powering China’s economy is outsourced to greedy and unwitting U.S. universities founded by American entrepreneurs.

It's funded on U.S. stock exchanges and steals intellectual property from American companies.

The UK (now Little England) is confused and hasn’t made up its mind on which one to join or not join and finds itself increasingly isolated and in decline, especially since it elected a socialist government and is stuck with it --- for five years.

The EU itself is in free fall, with the governments of France and Germany collapsing and companies like Volkswagen suffering.

Recall, the EU is socialist by makeup, uncompetitive, and statist.

It has a weal fake currency, bloated bureaucracies and little to no entrepreneurship or venture capital.

Other satellite economies (Japan, South Korea, etc.) are significant but not world beaters.

They need to tie themselves to the U.S. and the dollar or they will suffer the consequences.

The Emerging Markets, BRICS, and failed states are in for a new dose of quite harsh reality. It's Trump’s world. This means they need to learn how to play or they will be left out. Countries like Iran and Russia will fall on hard times soon. The Red Chinese are about to have 60 per cent tariffs imposed on their failing economy and the result will prove shocking, and doom lurks on their horizon.

In the New World Order, the U.S. possesses all the advantages, natural resources, work ethic, consumer culture, finance, entrepreneurship, mentality, technologies, including AI and blockchain, and of course overwhelming military strength.

There remain a few obstacles to US dominance, and they should be mentioned and need to be overcome.

—Globalism, Big Tech oligarchy manipulation of the Deep-State and cultural elitists who still want to impose their ideology, even if the public refuses.

—Open border advocates who want to bring millions of illegal immigrants into America to change the culture and voting patterns and maintain cheap labor.

—Anti-tariff economists and business leaders who are stuck in the past and are naïve about markets and trade. To paraphrase Adam Smith, “To expect . . . that freedom of trade should ever be entirely restored in [the U.S.] is as absurd as to expect that an Oceana or a Utopia should ever be established in it.”

—Democratic Party managerialists and statists’ who want to keep the big interventionist state and all the bureaucracies it has created for over a century. It is their last form of power, and they will fight to diminish it, curtail the U.S. national debt, or eliminate waste and fraud. They don’t want DOGE.

The results of the 2024 U.S. election are there for all to see: a changed political process, institutions, presidency, and the end of the past.

Good riddance to it!

Welcome to Greatness, and it unquestionably looks like a golden age of American Renaissance.

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch and Nicholas Capaldi are two leading conservative thinkers in America. They both come from Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love and the birthplace of American independence. They are authors of the book, "America’s Spiritual Capital."