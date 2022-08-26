Trump Trolls Redacted Affidavit: 'They Missed a Page!'

Former President Donald Trump laid into those who heavily redacted the affidavit connected to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence released on Friday.

"They missed a page!" Trump said before an image of a paragraph covered in black bars. The only words not redacted combine to read "Make America Great Again."

His humorous poke at the extent to which the FBI and Justice Department blocked out the document's contents followed a lengthier statement by the former president on Truth Social earlier in the day.

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on "Nuclear," a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH," Trump wrote.

Trump then criticized Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the initial FBI raid, for not recusing himself from the case despite doing so two months based on possible political biases.

"What changed? Why hasn't he recused himself on this case?" he asked, adding that former President Barack Obama "must be very proud of him right now!"

Trump attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax last weekend that Trump plans soon to file a Fourth Amendment legal motion against the federal government's search of his South Florida residence earlier this month.

"Any motion that he instructs, or the team advises, is done pretty swiftly. I think with something like this, we do have to move swiftly," Habba said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."