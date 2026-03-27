Report: US Warns Allies Ukraine Weapons Possibly Delayed

The Trump administration is warning allies that weapons shipments to Ukraine could be interrupted as the U.S. military seeks to bolster shrinking stockpiles for its conflict with Iran.

The State Department told allies that deliveries of munitions, including Patriot air defense interceptors, could be disrupted, Politico reported Friday, citing three European officials familiar with the talks.

The development comes a day after reports that the War Department was weighing whether to divert weapons intended for Ukraine.

The potential shift would support U.S. operations in the war with Iran, where the military has hit more than 10,000 targets since fighting began Feb. 28.

The weapons that could be diverted were ordered through a NATO program launched last year. Under the initiative, partner countries buy U.S. arms for Kyiv.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative has ensured a steady flow of military equipment to Kyiv even as the Trump administration has ended nearly all of the War Department's direct security assistance.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was expected to address the potential diversion of weapons at a Group of Seven meeting with foreign ministers in France on Friday, two of the officials told Politico.

"Nothing has been diverted," Rubio said as he was leaving the meeting, according to Politico. "But it could happen."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte did not say Thursday whether the alliance was aware of or concerned about a potential rerouting of U.S. weapons.

"This U.S. vital equipment for Ukraine, including interceptors, is continuing to flow into Ukraine," he said at a news conference. "And let me add that since the launch … PURL has now supplied around 75% of all missiles for Ukraine's Patriot batteries and 90% of the ammunition used in other air defense systems.

"So, this is an important program, again, continuing to flow."

Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, told Politico that Rubio had not informed Ukrainian officials about any future disruptions to PURL deliveries during a bilateral meeting Friday on the sidelines of the G7, but declined to provide further details.

During Thursday's Cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump did not say directly whether he might divert munitions from Ukraine, but he acknowledged that "we do that all the time."

"We have tremendous amounts of ammunition. We have them in other countries, like in Germany and all over Europe," Trump said.

"We are packed. Sometimes we take from one and we use for another.

"We help Ukraine. … He [former President Joe Biden] gave $350 billion away, way too much; we sell it now to NATO, and they probably give it to Ukraine, mostly. We get paid for everything; we don't give anything anymore."

The War Department declined to comment on specifics.

"America's military is the most powerful in the world, and we will ensure that U.S. forces and those of our allies and partners have what they need to fight and win," it said in a statement to Politico.

The State Department did not respond to Politico's request for comment.