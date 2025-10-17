Trump Asks Supreme Court to OK Troops to Illinois

President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow his deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois as the Republican moves to dispatch military personnel to a growing number of Democrat-led locales and expand the use of the armed forces to fight crime.

The Justice Department filed an emergency request asking the court to block a judge's ruling that halted the deployment of hundreds of troops in the Chicago area over the objection of local and state officials while litigation over Trump's plan continues.

Given events on the ground, the judge questioned the administration's stated reasons for sending in the military.

A federal appeals court upheld the judge's ruling on Thursday.

Trump ordered National Guard troops to Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city, and Portland, Oregon, following his earlier deployments to Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; and Washington, D.C.

Trump has sought to use military forces to battle crime and support immigration enforcement.

Trump and his allies have described these cities as lawless, crime-ravaged, and plagued with violent protests in need of military intervention.

Democrat mayors and governors, along with other Trump critics, have said these claims are a false account of the situation.

Federal judges have expressed skepticism over the administration's view of events on the ground.

Demonstrations over the administration's aggressive immigration enforcement efforts have been largely peaceful and limited in size, local officials say, far from the "war zone" conditions described by Trump.

The legal dispute centers on Trump's invocation of a federal law that lets a president federalize National Guard troops in the case of rebellion or if he is "unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States."

His administration has argued that guardsmen are needed to protect federal officers and property from violent demonstrators.

The administration this month federalized 300 Illinois National Guard troops and ordered more Texas guardsmen into the state.

In the face of criticism and pushback from local leaders, Trump escalated his threats on Oct. 8, calling for the mayor of Chicago and the governor of Illinois, both Democrats, to be jailed, accusing them of failing to protect immigration officers.

Illinois and Chicago sued the administration over the deployment.

On Oct. 9, Chicago-based U.S. District Judge April Perry, an appointee of Democrat former President Joe Biden, temporarily blocked the move.

Perry said the administration's claims of violence during protests at an immigration facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview, Illinois, where a small group of demonstrators had gathered daily for weeks, were unreliable.

A three-judge panel of the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Perry's order to block the deployment, concluding that "the facts do not justify the president's actions in Illinois."

Two of the three judges were appointed by Republican presidents, including one by Trump.