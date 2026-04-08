Administration Expected to Cut Iran War Funding Request

The Trump administration is expected to cut back on its request for additional funding for the war in Iran, lowering the total to between $80 billion and $100 billion ahead of what is likely to be a contentious battle in Congress, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The revised figure, which had not been finalized as of Tuesday, would be less than half of the more than $200 billion initially proposed by the Pentagon last month, two U.S. officials told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity to discuss internal negotiations.

It remains unclear when the administration will formally submit the request to lawmakers, who will ultimately decide whether to approve the funding and at what level.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he had agreed to suspend U.S. attacks on Iran for two weeks, contingent on Tehran reopening a key Middle Eastern oil shipping route, as diplomatic talks continue.

The War Department has already spent tens of billions of dollars sustaining operations in the conflict, including deploying forces to the region and using advanced weaponry.

Spokespeople for the Pentagon and the White House Office of Management and Budget did not respond to requests for comment.

Officials said the reduced supplemental request reflects the administration's broader defense spending plan, including a record $1.5 trillion annual defense budget proposal released last week. That plan includes $350 billion in one-time funding intended to strengthen the defense industrial base and expand munitions production.

An earlier version of the Iran war supplemental request included funding for defense industry investments that are now incorporated into the overall budget proposal, one official said.

It is unclear how much overlap exists between the supplemental request and the broader defense budget.

The administration's strategy of splitting defense-related funding across multiple bills could complicate passage in Congress, particularly ahead of the November midterm elections.

If approved, the $80 billion to $100 billion supplemental would largely cover costs associated with deploying forces to the Middle East, repairing battle damage, and securing long-term contracts to increase production of munitions used in the conflict. U.S. forces have struck more than 13,000 targets in Iran, according to officials.

Erik Raven, a former Democrat clerk for the Senate subcommittee on defense spending, said supplemental funding is typically intended for unforeseen costs such as increased military pay or fuel expenses, not ongoing priorities.

Democrats have identified the supplemental request as a potential point of leverage in opposing the war and have pledged to challenge it. While Republicans have generally supported the conflict, some have expressed concerns about the size of the original proposal.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, wrote in an op-ed last week that he would not support supplemental funding for the Iran war without Congress having the opportunity to weigh in.

The war, now in its sixth week, has placed increasing strain on U.S. military resources. The Pentagon has used more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles and 1,000 air defense interceptors, raising concerns about long-term readiness for other potential conflicts.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said the war is costing more than $1 billion per day, putting total expenses above $40 billion so far.

Defense analysts said even the reduced supplemental request could test congressional support for the war.

"It is pretty eye-wateringly large," said Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security.

Travis Sharp of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, said the expected supplemental would likely exceed the core costs of the conflict and warned that dividing funding across multiple bills could create uncertainty in the defense budget process.

Administration officials said they aim to pass the supplemental funding before Congress begins its August recess, with the broader defense budget to follow in separate legislation.