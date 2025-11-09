WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump administration | 50 year mortgage | pushback | housing

Trump's 50-Year Mortgage Idea Faces Market Pushback

By    |   Sunday, 09 November 2025 07:15 PM EST

President Donald Trump is promoting a new federal initiative to allow 50-year fixed-rate mortgages, a move that has ignited debate across the political spectrum as Americans face record housing costs. The proposal, framed by the administration as a strategy to improve affordability, has drawn strong reactions from conservatives and economists who warn it could saddle families with lifetime debt.

The Trump administration is exploring a plan through the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to introduce a 50-year mortgage product, expanding the traditional 30-year model that has defined U.S. home loans for nearly a century.

FHFA Director Bill Pulte confirmed on X on Saturday that the agency is "working on the 50-year mortgage, a complete game changer, thanks to President Trump."

The plan would lower monthly payments by extending repayment schedules, enabling more Americans to qualify for loans and afford home purchases.

Mortgage analyst John Pompliano wrote, "The 30-year mortgage is one of the best financial products available to Americans. 50 years is even better."

Conservative backers argue the policy expands personal choice and supports the long-standing ideal of homeownership as a cornerstone of economic freedom.

Yet the proposal has generated sharp criticism, including from within the Republican Party. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said, "I don't like 50-year mortgages as the solution to the housing affordability crisis.

"It will ultimately reward the banks, mortgage lenders, and homebuilders while people pay far more in interest over time and die before they ever pay off their home," she added. "In debt forever, in debt for life."

Analysts at HousingWire warned that longer-term mortgages could "reduce equity accumulation and nearly double total interest costs," while libertarian groups have said the plan does little to address supply shortages.

Maggie Anders of the Foundation for Economic Education argued, "Young Americans don't want to be debt slaves for the rest of their lives. We want cheaper houses, which can only be accomplished by increasing the supply through deregulation."

Financial experts also caution that introducing 50-year loans could strain lenders and federal mortgage agencies such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Extending amortization could slow repayment rates and magnify systemic risk in a downturn, according to reports from HousingWire and American Banker.

Historically, the 30-year fixed mortgage became the standard under President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal in the 1930s, aimed at stabilizing the housing market during the Great Depression.

Housing economists note that without a corresponding increase in supply, lower monthly payments could drive up home prices rather than improve affordability.

"We have affordability challenges in America, but subsidizing more demand from 30- to 50-year mortgages is not the policy we want to take now," said HousingWire lead analyst Logan Mohtashami, according to Newsweek.

"The 30-year fixed is perfectly fine as is."

Implementation details have yet to be released, and the FHFA has not specified when or how the longer-term product might be rolled out, as an expansion may require congressional or regulatory changes under the Dodd-Frank Act.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump is promoting a new federal initiative to allow 50-year fixed-rate mortgages, a move that has ignited debate across the political spectrum as Americans face record housing costs.
trump administration, 50 year mortgage, pushback, housing
493
2025-15-09
Sunday, 09 November 2025 07:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved