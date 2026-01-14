State Dept: US to Suspend Visa Processing for 75 Nations

The Trump administration is suspending all visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, a State Department spokesperson said ‍on Wednesday.

The spokesperson did ‍not elaborate on the plan, first reported by Fox News, ⁠which cited a State Department memo.

The pause will begin on Jan. ​21, Fox News said.

Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand are among the ‍affected countries, according to the report.

The memo directs ⁠U.S. embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame was provided.

The ⁠reported pause comes ​amid the ⁠sweeping immigration crackdown pursued by President Donald Trump since taking office last January.

In November, ‌Trump had vowed to "permanently pause" migration from all "Third World Countries" following a ⁠shooting near ​the White House ‍by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.