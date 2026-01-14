State Dept: US to Suspend Visa Processing for 75 Nations

The Trump administration is suspending all visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson did not elaborate on the plan, first reported by Fox News, which cited a State Department memo.
The pause will begin on Jan. 21, Fox News said.
Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.
The memo directs U.S. embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame was provided.
The reported pause comes amid the sweeping immigration crackdown pursued by President Donald Trump since taking office last January.
In November, Trump had vowed to "permanently pause" migration from all "Third World Countries" following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.
